AUD/USD has managed to get above 0.7300 and made an attempt to settle above the resistance at 0.7325 while the U.S. dollar continued to lose ground against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Daily Forecast – Australian Dollar Starts The Week On A Strong Note - November 23, 2020
- AUD/USD holding the November high at 7335/40 - November 23, 2020
- AUD/USD eases from multi-day tops, holds steady above 0.7300 mark - November 23, 2020