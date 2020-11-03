AUD/USD is trying to settle above the nearest resistance level at 0.7075 while the U.S. dollar is losing ground against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index has settled below the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Daily Forecast – Resistance At 0.7075 In Sight - November 3, 2020
- AUD/USD rebounds over 50 pips from post-RBA lows, refreshes daily tops - November 3, 2020
- AUD/USD Reels under Chinese Trade Tricks - November 3, 2020