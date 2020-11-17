AUD/USD gained upside momentum after it managed to settle above the resistance at 0.7290 but did not manage to get above the next resistance level at 0.7325 and pulled back. The nearest support level …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Daily Forecast – Resistance At 0.7325 Stays Strong - November 17, 2020
- AUD/USD eases off weekly highs at 0.7330 as virus concerns lift US dollar - November 17, 2020
- AUD/USD challenges monthly top above 0.7300 after RBA minutes - November 16, 2020