AUD/USD is currently trying to settle below the support at 0.7700 while the U.S. dollar is gaining ground against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index is stuck in the range between the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD Daily Forecast – Resistance At 0.7715 Remains Strong - March 10, 2021
- AUD/USD: There is a good chance of a recovery in to the end of the week - March 10, 2021
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Death cross on 4H chart points to more losses - March 10, 2021