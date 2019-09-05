The RBA was widely expected to maintain rates, and there were no surprises in the RBA rate statement. Policymakers noted that there was a risk to the downside with regard to global economic conditions …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Daily Forecast – Solid GDP Boosts Australian Dollar - September 4, 2019
- AUD/USD seesaws near 3-week top ahead of Australia trade balance - September 4, 2019
- Forex Daily Recap – Overhead Parabolic SAR was Probing the AUD/USD Bulls - September 4, 2019