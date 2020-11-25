AUD/USD Daily Forecast – Support At 0.7325 Stays Strong

AUD/USD made an attempt to settle above the resistance at 0.7360 but failed to develop sufficient upside momentum. However, it received strong support at 0.7325 and managed to get back above 0.7340.
