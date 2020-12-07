AUD/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Moves Higher At The Start Of The Week

AUD/USD is testing the nearest support level at 0.7415 while the U.S. dollar is gaining ground against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index gained upside momentum and is currently …
