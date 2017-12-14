Figure: AUD/USD pair finding strong support at 0.7500 level From the above figure, you can clearly see that the long-term bullish trend line support help the Aussie bulls to push the price higher in the global market. Most of the professional traders in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Aiming Above 0.77 - December 14, 2017
- AUD/USD: Decent Bounce As Weekly Supports Holds - December 14, 2017
- AUDUSD extends post-Fed rally after upbeat Australian jobs data - December 14, 2017