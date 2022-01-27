AUD/USD is falling sharply following the break of its short-term uptrend from December at 0.7129. Analysts at Credit Suisse look for a retest and eventual break of medium-term sup …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Decline to extend on a break below 0.6991 – Credit Suisse - January 27, 2022
- AUDUSD refreshes downward forces, bearish risks grow - January 27, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Not out of the woods yet, focus on daily close - January 27, 2022