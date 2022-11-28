AUD/USD remains muted on a negative growth in Retail Sales as China’s Covid-inspired risks carry enough weight. Market sentiment has turned cautious amid anti-Covid lockdown protests. The USD Index is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD declines towards 0.6700 amid weak Aussie Retail Sales and China’s Covid protests - November 27, 2022
- AUD/USD slides towards 0.6700 on China Covid concerns, Aussie Retail Sales eyed - November 27, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls could be tested at 0.6750 resistance - November 27, 2022