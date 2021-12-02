AUD/USD stays mildly bid, consolidates recent losses around yearly low. Australia Trade Balance, Exports improve in October but Imports contract further. Market sentiment dwindles as mixed Fed signals …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD defends 0.7100 on downbeat yields, mixed Aussie trade data - December 1, 2021
- AUD/USD grinds lower around 0.7100 as Omicron weigh on sentiment - December 1, 2021
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: High forex vol points to continuaiton to weekly support - December 1, 2021