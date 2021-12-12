AUD/USD kicks off the Fed week on the wrong footing. Investors remain cautious amid Omicron uncertainty, ahead of Fed decision. The aussie ended its five-week losing streak in the previous week.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD defends 0.7150 in a negative start to a big week - December 12, 2021
- Holiday Hits Return To Billboard Hot 100 Top 10, Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’ Remains At No. 1 - December 12, 2021
- Welcome To Rockville 2022 Reveals Full Lineup - December 12, 2021