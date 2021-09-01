AUD/USD rebounds from intraday low on Aussie GDP data. Australia Q2 GDP rose past market consensus on YoY and QoQ. Market sentiment dwindles amid mixed catalysts, US data eyed. AUD/USD pares early …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD defends 0.7300 on upbeat Australia Q2 GDP - August 31, 2021
- AUD/USD: Steady at two-week top around 0.7300, Australia Q2 GDP eyed - August 31, 2021
- AUD/USD Forecast: Holding above 0.7300 ahead of critical GDP data - August 31, 2021