AUD/USD is picking up the bid, following the release of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) minutes. The pair opens lower and touched an intraday high of 0.7248 before testing the low of 0.7406. At …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD defends 0.7420 amid USD retreats, RBA minutes - October 18, 2021
- AUD/USD steady in face of rising global rates - October 18, 2021
- RBA Minutes top of the hour, how might they affact AUD/USD? - October 18, 2021