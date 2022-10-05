AUD/USD has picked bids around 0.6480 as risk-on rebounds after yields dropped to near 3.62%. Investors are awaiting the release of the US ISM Services PMI and ADP job data for making informed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD defends the 0.6480 support as focus shifts to US ISM Services PMI - October 5, 2022
- AUD/USD now moved to a consolidative phase – UOB - October 5, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Sellers keep lurking above 0.6530 amid bearish RSI - October 4, 2022