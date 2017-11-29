Goldman Sachs sees iron falling to $50 levels in one year. The descending trendline continues to put brakes on AUD’s ascent. The forward motion in the AUD/USD pair ran out of steam at a session high of 0.7608 possibly due to Goldman Sach’s bearish iron ore …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD demoralized by bearish iron ore forecasts, trendline hurdle intact - November 29, 2017
- AUD/USD a little soft today, key levels to watch - November 29, 2017
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD fails at 20-DMA, slips below 5-DMA at 0.7609, good to short rallies - November 29, 2017