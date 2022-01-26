AUD/USD bears are waiting in the wings of the Fed for a bullish outcome for the greenback. A fresh daily bearish impulse in AUD/USD could be in the making. However, a sell the fact outcome could play …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD depends on the Fed, but bears are waiting in the wings for downside daily extension - January 26, 2022
- Bob Dylan Sells Catalog Of Recorded Music To Sony Music Entertainment - January 26, 2022
- AUD/USD climbs to overnight swing high, around 0.7175 in the pre-Fed trading - January 26, 2022