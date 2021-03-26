AUD/USD: Depressed around yearly low under 0.7600 on strong US dollar

AUD/USD wavers in range around 0.7575-90, near to 2021 low of 0.7562 flashed before a few hours. Early Thursday’s risk-on mood faded despite upbeat US data. US Treasury yields recover but can’t stop …
