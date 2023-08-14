From a technical point of view, AUD/USD is developing a downward trend, also being under pressure from the US dollar after the publication of statistics from the US. AUD/USD continues to trade in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Developing downward momentum - August 14, 2023
- Aud/Usd Forecast: Support Ahead For Aussie Dollar - August 14, 2023
- AUD/USD bounces off YTD low, keeps the red below 0.6500 on bullish USD/weaker risk tone - August 14, 2023