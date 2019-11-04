US Dollar Index is closing in on 97.50 on Monday. Factory Orders in the US fell 0.6% in September. The RBA is expected to keep its policy rate unchanged at 0.75%. The AUD/USD pair lost its traction …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD dips below 0.6900 as investors gear up for RBA rate call
US Dollar Index is closing in on 97.50 on Monday. Factory Orders in the US fell 0.6% in September. The RBA is expected to keep its policy rate unchanged at 0.75%. The AUD/USD pair lost its traction …