AUD/USD dips below $0.79 as USD Strength extends

The AUD/USD extended its falls, dipping below $0.7900. The US Dollar is enjoying a recovery on Friday after suffering losses earlier on. The AUD/USD is trading below $0.7900 late on Friday, as the US Dollar gains more strength towards the end of the …
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
