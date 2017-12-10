AUD/USD – doji candle, defends 0.75 despite weak China inflation figures

Friday’s doji candle shows indecision/bearish exhaustion. AUD/USD holds 0.75 in Asia despite China PPI hitting a 4 – month low in Nov. AUD/USD is up 0.11 percent in Asia, adding credence to Friday’s doji candle, although only a close today above 0.7534 …
