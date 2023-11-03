On balance, we expect USD strength and poor levels of risk appetite to cap upside potential in AUD/USD in the months ahead. That said, we would look to sell rallies in EUR/AUD and see scope for a move …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Dollar’s strength and poor levels of risk appetite to cap upside potential – Rabobank - November 3, 2023
- Trading volatility: AUD/USD on RBA rate decision - November 3, 2023
- AUD/USD extends its upside below the mid-0.6400s ahead of the US NFP data - November 3, 2023