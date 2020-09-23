AUD/USD: Downside corrective, targets June high at 0.6964 – Commerzbank

EUR/USD trades close to multi-week lows below 1.17 on dollar demand. Fed’s policymaker struck an optimistic tone on Tuesday, putting a bid under the greenback. Above-forecast Eurozone PMIs are needed …
