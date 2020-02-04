Analysts at MUFG Bank, see the AUD/USD pair holding around current levels in the near term. Later, they expect it to rise slowly and forecast it will reach 0.70 by the fourth quarter. “The Australian …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Downside limited, even if RBA cuts – MUFG - February 4, 2020
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Bounces From Extreme Lows After RBA Sits Still - February 4, 2020
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie recovering after sell-off - February 4, 2020