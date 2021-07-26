AUD/USD: Downside pressure appears dissipated – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, AUD/USD is now forecast to trade within 0.7320 and 0.7450 in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “Last Friday, we held the view that ‘there is room for AUD to test …
