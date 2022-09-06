Incidentally, a switch to 25 bps rate increases from now on may force some dovish re-pricing in the RBA rate expectation curve.” “As external factors – in particular risk sentiment and China’s outlook …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD drops below 0.6800 despite RBA’s rate hike, firmer sentiment - September 6, 2022
- AUD/USD: Downside risks are still quite elevated amid external challenges – ING - September 6, 2022
- AUD/USD heads south as RBA keeps a low profile regarding further aggressive rate hikes – Commerzbank - September 6, 2022