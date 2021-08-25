AUD/USD is approaching the accelerated downtrend at 0.7311. The aussie is expected to struggle at this point, according to Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD to plunge towards the 0.70 mark in the near-term – Westpac - August 25, 2021
- AUD/USD: Downtrend at 0.7311 to cap the recovery – Commerzbank - August 25, 2021
- AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Reaches for Major Resistance - August 25, 2021