AUD/USD Downtrend in Focus Despite Stronger Chinese Trade Surplus

Australian Dollar looks past growth-supportive Chinese trade data Rising US-China trade tensions is a clear downsideAUD/USDrisk Bounce in the Aussie may be corrective, Hammer shows indecision …
