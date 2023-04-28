GBP/USD is having a difficult time rising above 1.2500 early Friday as the US Dollar manages to build on Thursday’s modest recovery gains. March PCE inflation and first-quarter Employment Cost Index …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Downward momentum picks up pace – UOB - April 28, 2023
- AUD/USD drops sharply towards 0.6600 as USD Index regains strength, RBA-Fed policy in focus - April 28, 2023
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Marches towards previous support near 0.6650 - April 27, 2023