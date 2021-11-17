AUD/USD fails to cheer USD pullback, stays pressured around six-week low. RBA’s rejection of rate hike precedes subdued Q3 Australian wage growth data to back the bears. Fed tapering concerns remain …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD dribbles at six-week low, 0.7250 in focus ahead of RBA’s Ellis - November 17, 2021
- U2 To Release 30th Anniversary Edition Of ‘Achtung Baby’ - November 17, 2021
- AUD/USD sinks to fresh cycle lows - November 17, 2021