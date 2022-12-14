AUD/USD remains sidelined near three-month high after refreshing the top. Fed failed to impress US Dollar bulls by marching wide forecasts on rates and economic projections. Australian jobs report, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD dribbles below 0.6900 after unimpressive Fed, focus on Australia, China data - December 14, 2022
- AUD/USD Forecast: Eyes on Australian employment and inflation data - December 14, 2022
- AUD/USD sellers take over and drag the pair toward its lows around 0.6810s post-Fed’s decision - December 14, 2022