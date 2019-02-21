AUD/USD drops 60 pips as Westpac forecasts RBA rate cut

AUD/USD has dropped from 0.7207 to 0.7142 in the last 60 minutes, possibly on Westpac’s RBA rate cut call. Westpac now expects the central bank to cut rates in August and November. The Aussie dollar i…
