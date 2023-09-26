The Australian Dollar (AUD) prolonged its losses against the US Dollar (USD) early in the North American session after hitting a daily high of 0.6430. Sellers are eyeing the 0.6400 figure and a break …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD drops amid strong US Dollar, risk-of impulse ahead of Aussie’s CPI report - September 26, 2023
- Dave Grohl, Mickey Guyton Among Artists To Perform At Global Music Diplomacy Initiative - September 26, 2023
- AUD/USD: Phase of correction could persist towards last year low of 0.6200/0.6170 – SocGen - September 26, 2023