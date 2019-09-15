Commodities complex was heavily impacted by the attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities. AUD/USD opened the week with a bearish gap on the knee jerk. AUD/USD opened the week with a bearish gap on the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD drops and pops in the open, closing the gap despite risk-off - September 15, 2019
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Aussie, Kiwi Weakness Should Resume if Fed is Hawkish - September 15, 2019
- AUD/USD Analysis: unconfirmed signs of upward exhaustion - September 15, 2019