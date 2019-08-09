AUD/USD drops and pops on RBA’s Lowe’s remarks on unorthodox policy

AUD/USD dropped to 0.6789 after RBA’s Lowe said the bank is ready to do unconventional policy. Lowe said the central bank is hoping to avoid hitting the zero lower bound, helping the AUD rise back to …
