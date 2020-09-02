The overbought Aussie dollar faces selling pressure on Australia’s dismal Q2 GDP release. The economy contracted by 6.3% in the April to June period. The selling pressure around t …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD drops as Australia’s economy contracts 6.3% in the second quarter - September 1, 2020
- AUD/USD slides to fresh daily low of 0.7360 as USD recovery picks up steam - September 1, 2020
- AUD/USD Falters before the US Open after Holding to Gains Post RBA Decision - September 1, 2020