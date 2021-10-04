AUD/USD retreats from the intraday high during a three-day uptrend. US-China tension escalates, Evergrande share trading is suspended in Hong Kong. Off in China, regional holidays in Australia limit …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD drops back below 0.7300 on China, Evergrande fears - October 3, 2021
- AUD/USD Eyes USTR China Announcement as APAC Trading Week Starts - October 3, 2021
- Lost David Bowie Album ‘Toy’ To Be Released In January - October 3, 2021