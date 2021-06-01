AUD/USD reverses from intraday high on RBA inaction. RBA matches wide market forecast of keeping monetary policy unchanged, teases July action. Risk appetite seeks fresh impulse amid firmer US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD drops back to 0.7750 as RBA highlights July for action
AUD/USD reverses from intraday high on RBA inaction. RBA matches wide market forecast of keeping monetary policy unchanged, teases July action. Risk appetite seeks fresh impulse amid firmer US …