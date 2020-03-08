AUD/USD drops back to revisit near 0.6600 region as coronavirus fears intensify

AUD/USD gaps down at the start of the week. US dollar pulls back after heavy fall registered during the recent days. Coronavirus fears continue to weigh on risk-tone, an increase in cases in the US …
