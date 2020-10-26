AUD/USD follows US dollar dynamics amid quiet trading. Risk sentiment sours on US stimulus woes, virus contagion. Focus remains on US stimulus news, sentiment on Wall Street. Havi …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD drops back towards 0.7100 amid fresh US dollar buying - October 25, 2020
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Stimulus May Take Backseat to US Presidential Election - October 25, 2020
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over .7158, Weakens Under .7132 - October 25, 2020