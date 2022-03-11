AUD/USD drops back towards 0.7300 on sour sentiment due to China, Ukraine

AUD/USD takes offers to renew intraday low, snaps two-day uptrend and five-week rally. RBA’s Lowe signalled rate lift during late 2022 but managed to avoid being hawkish. Jump in China’s daily covid …
