The AUD/USD pair attracts some sellers during the early Asian trading hours on Thursday. The pair breaks below the 0.6300 mark and currently trades around 0.6290, losing 0.28% for the day. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD drops below 0.6300 following RBA’s Bullock speech - October 25, 2023
- Currency watch: AUDUSD of interest for next 2 weeks? - October 25, 2023
- AUD/USD Forecast: Looking toward October lows before RBA Bullock - October 25, 2023