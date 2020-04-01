AUD/USD declines even after RBA minutes cited no appetite for negative interest rates. Risk sentiment remains under pressure amid fears of worsening coronavirus pandemic. US President Trump signals …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD drops further below 0.6150 after RBA minutes - March 31, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Holding Above The 0.6100 Figure, At Risk Of Losing The Level - March 31, 2020
- AUD/USD could move lower if stocks can’t bounce higher - March 31, 2020