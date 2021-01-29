AUD/USD drops further below 0.7700 as risk dwindles amid a quiet session

AUD/USD remains on the back foot while refreshing intraday low after Aussie data. Australia’s Producer Price Index grew more than expected in Q4. S&P 500 Futures print mild losses amid chatters over …
