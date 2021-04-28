AUD/USD stands on a slippery ground near 0.7730, down 0.45% intraday, after Australia inflation figures disappoint traders during early Wednesday. Also contributing to the aussie pair’s weakness could …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD drops further towards 0.7700 on downbeat Australia Q1 CPI
AUD/USD stands on a slippery ground near 0.7730, down 0.45% intraday, after Australia inflation figures disappoint traders during early Wednesday. Also contributing to the aussie pair’s weakness could …