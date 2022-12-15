The Australian Dollar is under pressure in a risk-off environment. The US Dollar has picked up the bid after a slew of hawkish central bank interest rate decisions. The Federal Reserve, Bank of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD drops heavily in risk-off markets following hawkish BoE, ECB and Federal Reserve - December 15, 2022
- Taylor Swift, Rihanna & Lady Gaga Among Nominees For Best Original Song At Golden Globes - December 15, 2022
- AUDUSD Forecast – Australian Dollar Plunges - December 15, 2022