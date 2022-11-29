AUD/USD fell at the start of the week as China’s covid spread, lockdowns and protests drive investors into safe havens. Iron Ore prices remain robust and have shrugged off China’s covid woes. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD drops on China covid woes and hawkish Fed speakers supporting USD - November 28, 2022
- AUD/USD plummets below 0.6700 due to risk aversion, Fed commentary - November 28, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears stay on top, eye break below 0.6650 - November 28, 2022