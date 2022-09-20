AUD/USD drops on RBA’s dovish minutes and a buoyant greenback

AUD/USD drops below the 0.6680 figure, courtesy of a risk-off impulse and broad US dollar strength. US housing data was mixed, with housing starts exceeding estimates while building permits dropped.
