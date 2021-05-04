AUD/USD failed to capitalize on the overnight move up, instead met with fresh supply on Tuesday. A goodish pickup in the USD demand turned out to be a key factor that prompted some fresh selling.
AUD/USD drops to 0.7700 neighbourhood, reverses the overnight positive move
